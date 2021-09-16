Ms. Mary Ann Barnhouse, age 69, of Frederick, Maryland, passed away peacefully on Sept. 14, 2021, at Frederick Health Hospital surrounded by family. Born Sept. 11, 1952, she was the daughter of the late Robert E. Barnhouse Sr. and Audrey Pauline Barnhouse. Mary is survived by brothers, Robert E. Barnhouse Jr. and Charles C. Barnhouse (Donna); sisters, Peggy A. Beachley, Patricia A. Hildebrandt and Nancy L. Defina; nephews, William Beachley Jr., Robert M. Barnhouse and Michael Lawson; nieces, Jessica Crouse, Colleen Barnhouse and Erin Barnhouse; grandniece, Audrey Crouse; grandnephew, Mason Sexton; and her extended family in Texas, June Barnhouse and Louise Lutz (Ms. Eddie).
Mary grew up on the family farm in Adamstown, Maryland. Starting at a young age, she helped her parents tend to the family garden and canned the bounty of crops each year while also raising a variety of animals. As a young child, Mary learned how to become a wonderful cook from helping her mother in the kitchen, something that would stay with her throughout her life as she kept family recipes alive. As she grew up, she helped her parents look after her younger sisters when her two older brothers joined the military. During this life on the farm, there were many adventures, family gatherings and fun times spent together. As the years went on and each season passed, there was always something going on, and Mary was always at the center. After graduating from Frederick High School, Mary started her working career with Geico Insurance in Chevy Chase, Maryland, and later worked for Chase, in Frederick, Maryland, prior to her retirement. In her later years, she helped to raise several of her nieces and nephews and took the lead on the large family holiday gatherings for many years. Always a kid at heart, she even sported a Santa suit during the holidays for her nephews and nieces and was always welcome at the kids table during holiday dinners. She loved baking, sewing and watching Family Feud or the Hallmark Channel. Mary’s true passion in life was caring for her family. She always had a special place in her heart for her niece Jessica, and she found great joy and fulfillment in becoming a “mimi” to grandniece Audrey.
Those who touch our lives stay in our hearts forever.
Honoring Mary’s wishes, she will be cremated, and interment will be in Mount Olivet Cemetery, Frederick. All other services will be private.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Frederick Health Hospice.