Mary Ann Beall Burdette, 86, of Boyds, Maryland, passed away Monday, March 2, 2020, at Potomac Valley Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Rockville.
Born December 7, 1933 in Montgomery County. She was a graduate of Damascus High School Class of 1951, and she was a retired bus driver for Montgomery County Public School System.
Surviving her are two children, Ruth Ann Burdette of Little Hoking, Ohio, and Joseph Allan Burdette of Boyds. Great-grandson, Mickey Allan Burdette and wife, Cayce Werts Burdette, and great-grandson, Logan Allan Burdette.
She is preceded in death by daughter-in-law, Pamela Fletcher Burdette and granddaughter, Andrea Christine Burdette.
Funeral services and inurnment were private.
