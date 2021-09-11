Mary Ann Clark, 97, of Frederick, Maryland, passed from this life Wednesday, Sept. 1, 2021, at her home with her daughters by her side.
Born April 7, 1924, in Cumberland, Maryland, she was the daughter of the late Joseph K. and Alberta (Clark) Mooney. For 33 years, she was married to the love of her life, Eugene F. Clark, who preceded her in death in 1988.
She was a graduate of Ursuline Academy in Cumberland. Mary Ann was then employed by the Cumberland Times in the circulation department working alongside her father and brother. She enjoyed working at the Village Lanes Bowling Alley snack bar for many years. Mary Ann was a die-hard Baltimore Orioles fan who loved to gamble. In her later years, she had an admiration for Facebooking.
Mary Ann attended St. Timothy Catholic Church in Walkersville. She was a long-standing member of the Catholic Daughters and a 75-year member of Beta Sigma Phi.
She is survived by daughters, Mary K. Dankmeyer and husband, Jesse, and Kathleen "KaKa" Clark Burtner and husband, Scott, all of Frederick; three grandchildren, Lauren K. Auten and husband, Russ, of Virginia Beach, Virginia, Daniel F. Dankmeyer and Veronika Tothova, of Frederick, and Ryan S. Burtner, of Frederick; dedicated nieces and nephews, Joann Bradley, Chuck Young, Mary Ann Sproul, Steven Young, Carol Jean Elliott, Kelly Mooney and Patricia Painter; and one special adopted daughter, Julie Hutto-Gilbert.
Mary Ann was preceded in death by one brother, Joseph K. Mooney; and sister, Jeanne M. Young.
The family will receive friends from 2-4 p.m. and 6-8 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 16, 2021, at Stauffer Funeral Home, 1621 Opossumtown Pike in Frederick, Maryland.
A celebration of Mary Ann's life journey will take place at 10 a.m. on Friday, Sept. 17, 2021, at St. Timothy's Catholic Church, 8651 Biggs Ford Road in Walkersville. Monsignor Richard Murphy will be celebrant.
Memorial donations may be made to Frederick Health Hospice and St. Timothy Catholic Church.
Expressions of sympathy may be offered to the family at staufferfuneralhome.com.