Mary-Ann Louise Lebo Bevard, age 79, of Detour, Maryland, passed away Tuesday evening, July 6, 2021, at her home.
Born Sept. 24, 1941, in Millersburg, Pennsylvania (Dauphin County), she was the daughter of the late Howard “Howdie” Lebo and Irene Crouthamel Lebo. She was the wife of George Harry Bevard, her husband of 61 years.
Mrs. Bevard was always busy, working as a homemaker, part-time school teacher and field hand; she also enjoyed tole painting, quilting, baking and cooking.
In addition to her husband, she is survived by her sons, Joshua Harry Bevard and wife Kellie Allen Bevard of Emmitsburg, and Jeffrey Howard Bevard and wife Rachel Bevard of Keymar; and grandchildren, Taylor Kimberly and Joshua Samuel Bevard, Brittany and Zackery Bevard, George Bevard III, and Ethan and Bruce Bevard.
There will be no public visitation or funeral.
