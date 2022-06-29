Mary-Ann Lusby

Mary-Ann (Gruber) Lusby, beloved wife, mother, sister and friend, passed away peacefully, surrounded by her family at her residence in Frederick, Maryland, on June 24, 2022.
Mary-Ann was born on 4-4-44 in Washington, D.C., and grew up in Rockville, Maryland, graduating from Wheaton High School in 1962. On June 4, 1966, she married her lifelong love, Charlie, and they moved to Parkville, where they had two daughters before settling in Frederick. They were happily married for 56 beautiful, adventure-filled years. Her favorite job was being a mother, and she was perfect at it. Her heart was filled with kindness, grace and a special love for animals and people in need. She loved drawing and painting, arts and crafts, gardening, flowers and obtaining her college degrees. Mary-Ann loved to travel, including years of life abroad in Cairo, Egypt, and many adventure-filled trips around the world with family and dear friends. Music filled her heart and life, especially as a member of the Brook Hill UMC choir for over 40 years. She had a radiant smile on the outside, and on the inside was a thoughtful, gentle soul with a giving heart. Mary-Ann had a gift for storytelling, a quick wit and many funny sayings. She was often seen with a furry Scottie dog on her lap.
Mary-Ann is survived by her husband, Charles R. Lusby Jr., of Frederick, Maryland; and her daughters, Lisa White and husband Joshua, of Kennett Square, Pennsylvania, and Laura Lusby, of Frederick, Maryland. She is also survived by her sister, Diane Mohler; and brother, Thomas Gruber, both of West Virginia.
The family would like to express sincere gratitude to her caregivers from Home Care Assistance and Frederick Health Hospice. The compassionate and loving care you provided is appreciated beyond measure.
A celebration of life in her honor will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 6 at Brook Hill United Methodist Church (8946 Indian Springs Road, Frederick, MD 21702). An ice cream social (her favorite) and light lunch will be served immediately after the celebration of life at the church.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in her memory to the Cure Alzheimer’s Fund (100% of donations go to research, https://curealz.org/giving/), or Frederick Health Hospice (frederickhealthhospice.org/Tribute-Mem-Honor-.aspx.).
