Mary Ann Powell, 87, of Hagerstown, MD, formerly of Poolesville, MD, passed away on Jan. 21, 2021.
She was the loving wife to the late Donald L. Powell.
Born on April 27, 1933 in Washington, D.C., she was the daughter of the late Thomas Ketner Sr. and Edna (Gilbreath) Zevely.
Mary is survived by her three children; Donna R. Irby, Candi Weddle Staley, Richard D. Powell; three grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren.
She was predeceased by Harrison Dutton, her companion of 28 years, one sister; Jean Baden and one brother; Thomas “Buddy” Zevely, Jr.
Mary was a career counselor at Poolesville High School for 28 years and was a former member of the National Quarter Horse Association.
A memorial service will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to the Alzheimer’s Association.