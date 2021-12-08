Mary Ann Smith

Mary Ann Holter Smith, devoted wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother, departed from this life into the loving arms of God on Dec. 6, 2021. She passed away at her home surrounded by her loving family after an extended illness.
Born on Nov. 24, 1934, Mary Ann was the daughter of the late Frances S. and Amos A. Holter Sr. Mary Ann was raised in the Middletown Valley where she met the love of her life, her husband, Jack A. Smith. In addition to her husband of 68 years, she is survived by her sister, Alice Linton; brother, Amos A. Holter Jr.; her three daughters, Deborah Lomb, Barbara Manoski and husband Tom, and Terri Sessoms and husband Whitt; her daughter-in-law, Kathy Smith; her grandchildren and their families; Ashley, Matt, and Hudson Gutschow; Samantha Lomb; Mandy, Gary, Anderson and Eliza Mullaney; Greg, TJ, Tyler and Ana Lomb; Caitlin, Clint, Brooks, Emma and Ellie Michalove; Kevin and Katie Smith; Jennings Sessoms; Jack Sessoms; Neysi and Lauren Sessoms; her nieces and nephews; and special friend, Tina Beasley. She is predeceased by her son, Thomas A. Smith; and son-in-law, Ray Lomb.
Mary Ann was a lifelong member of Christ Reformed United Church of Christ, Middletown, where she taught preschool, sang in the choir and served as a Sunday school teacher for many years. She attended both Hood College and Strayer Business College. She enjoyed gardening, baking and sewing, but being a mother was her greatest passion.
A celebration of life service will be held Friday, Dec. 10, at Christ Reformed United Church of Christ, Middletown at 2 pm. Visitation will be prior to the service at the church from 1-2 p.m. A private interment will follow the service. Memorial contributions may be made to the Christ Church Children’s Center, Christ Reformed United Church of Christ, Middletown.
Donald B. Thompson Funeral Home, Middletown is in charge of arrangements.