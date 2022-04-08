Mary Beatty Schumacher, age 56, of Hilton Head, South Carolina, died April 2, 2022, with her family by her side.
Born Oct. 6, 1965, in Mount Lebanon, Pennsylvania, she was the daughter of the late Rolland and Marjorie Beatty.
She was the wife of Alec Schumacher for 32 years.
Mary was a kindergarten teacher in the Frederick County Public Schools system for 32 years.
Mary was a member of Calvary United Methodist from 1989-2002.
Mary was a teacher full of energy, with a smile that would light up any classroom. Her dedication to education was evident in the countless students who still remember her as their “favorite” teacher, even 25 years later. Her classroom was a place of learning, exploring and being creative. Her castles and characters, St. Patrick’s Days, Halloween Dress-up Day, and her ice cream socials were all special occasions for the first experience of school for many of her students.
Surviving are her husband, Alec; her daughter, Melissa and husband Bill Wilt; her daughter, Allison and husband Zach Friend; and her son, Timothy and his wife Katrina. Other relatives include grandson, Hank, born in December 2021.
The family will have a celebration of life at 3 p.m. Saturday, May 7 at Calvary United Methodist Church, 131 W. Second St., Frederick, MD 21701. The Rev. Robert Manthey will officiate the celebration.
To celebrate the brightness Mary brought to everyone, guests are encouraged to dress in bright colors. No dark colors, please.