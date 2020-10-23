On Friday, Oct. 16, 2020, Mary Beth (Ambrose) Dunlop, loving wife, mother, grandmother and daughter went to be with the Lord.
Mary Beth was born on May 16, 1964 in Monongahela, Pennsylvania to Louis and Lorraine Ambrose. On April 27, 1985, she married Bryan Dunlop. Together they raised three sons, Brandon, Eric and Brent.
Mary Beth had a passion for serving others. She was active in the Frederick Rescue Mission and served as a foster parent for over 10 years. Her family was her pride and joy. She took special pride in making sure every holiday and birthday was filled with love and lasting memories. She was known for her quick wit, an infectious smile, and a kind and compassionate spirit.
Mary Beth is survived by her loving husband, Bryan; her three children, Brandon and wife, Karen, Eric and wife, Erica and Brent; her father and mother, Louis and Lorraine Ambrose; grandchildren, Anthony, Gisselle and Nelson; brothers, Mark and wife, Anita, Jay and wife, Jennifer; and several nieces and nephews.
A memorial service will be held on Friday, Nov. 13, 2020 at the Christian Life Center, 3154 Green Valley Road, Ijamsville, MD 21754 at 6 p.m.
Expressions of sympathy may be offered to the family at StaufferFuneralHome.com.