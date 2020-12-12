Mary “Betty” Buehl Lane passed away peacefully on Dec. 9, 2020 at the age of 87. Born in Philadelphia, PA on July 19, 1933, she was the daughter of Carl and Margaret Buehl.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Francis A. Lane Jr.; a brother William F. Buehl; and her sisters, Nancy B. Melville and Margaret “Peggy” B. Brooks. Betty was a graduate of Calvin Coolidge High School in Washington, D.C.
After high school she worked as a clerk stenographer for the United States Supreme Court until she resigned to be a full-time homemaker and mother. In 1985 she went to work for Montgomery County Public Schools until her retirement in 2002.
Betty was a long time member of St. Francis Catholic Church in Rockville, Maryland. After the loss of her husband, Frank, she moved to Frederick, Maryland to be closer to her children, where she was a member of St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church.
Betty was a kind and caring person who devoted her life to her family and always showed them unconditional love, support, and acceptance.
She is survived by her six children, Francis A. Lane III (Debbie), Thomas B. Lane (Wanda), William S. Lane (Lynda), Elizabeth L. Lewis (Bill), Michael A. Lane, and John B. Lane (Kristi); 25 grandchildren; three stepgrandchildren; and 22 great-grandchildren.
Betty instantly endeared herself to anyone who met her, and her passing will leave a tremendous void in the lives of those who knew her.
Interment will be with immediate family only, and a celebration of life will be held at a later date which will be open to all of her family and friends. If you would like to be notified regarding the date of the celebration, please send an email to mlane1933@gmail.com.