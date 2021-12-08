Mary Agnes Boos, 79, of Walkersville, Maryland, passed away Friday, Dec. 3 at her home. A loving wife, mother and grandmother, she was born on Aug. 30, 1942, in Valley Falls, Kansas, to Fred and Inez (Hilgenfeld) Cramer. She was preceded in death by her parents; brother, Donald; and sister, Bonnie.
She was an active member of St. Timothy Catholic Church in Walkersville, Maryland, where she volunteered her time. She immensely enjoyed her time playing dominos with the Ladies Domino Group.
She is survived by her husband of 58 years, Donald; daughters, Micheala (Rick) Brown and grandkids Mitchell and Morgan, and Stephanie (Pat) Malley and grandkids Bridget, Colleen, Kate and Grace; and son, Brian (Heather) Boos and grandkids Rachel and Jack.
Interment will be private.
Memorial donations may be made to St. Timothy Catholic Church, 8651 Biggs Ford Road, Walkersville, MD 21793, or Frederick Health Hospice, 1 Frederick Health Way, Frederick, Maryland, 21701.