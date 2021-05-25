Mary Bosley

Mary Catherine Bosley, 81, of Frederick, died Thursday, May 20 2021, at Frederick Health Hospital. Born April 29, 1940, in Rockbridge County, Virginia, she was the daughter of the late Roy and Louise Lawhorn, and she was the wife of the late Robert “Bob” L. Bosley.
She is survived by her daughter, Donna and husband Donald Kline II; son, Robert Bosley Jr.; four grandchildren, Donald E. Kline III, Kevin W. Kline, Crystal M. Kline and Alissa L. Bosley; and one great-grandson, James Metcalf III. She is also survived by a brother, Donald Lawhorn (Pat); two sisters, Bon Sampson (Gerald) and Gale Tolley (Billy); and many nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by five siblings.
Mrs. Bosley worked as a homemaker. She enjoyed playing cards, Pollyanna and spending time with her great-grandson.
A visitation will be held from 4 to 6 p.m. Wednesday, May 26 at the Keeney & Basford Funeral Home, 106 E. Church St. Additional services and interment will be in Virginia.