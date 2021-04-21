On April 7, 2021, Mary Buckley Richeimer passed away peacefully in her home in old Urbana, Maryland, surrounded by family.
As a 45-year resident of Frederick County, Mary was dedicated to serving the community, especially through her work with several nonprofit associations, including Rotary International, Frederick County Association of Realtors, Leadership Frederick County and the Institute for the Advancement of Service. Mary was passionate about her daughters and their athletic and career endeavors, her pets, historic homes, home renovation and preservation, women’s rights, Ohio State Football, gardening and raising organic chickens. Mary was a realtor of unsurpassed ethics with a career-long exclusive dedication to homebuyers — she was a certified master exclusive buyer agent and owner/broker of The Buyer’s Best Realtors, which she founded in 2002.
She is survived by her beloved daughters, Gabriela and Kristin and their spouses, Julie and Mose; her two nieces, Kathleen and Patricia; and her cousin, John Goodchild Buckley. Mary will be dearly missed by many more people too numerous to mention whom she considered family.
A memorial service will be held in Frederick, Maryland, this summer to honor her life and legacy.
Please consider donating in Mary’s memory to one of her preferred organizations: Institute for the Advancement of Service (https://www.showanotherway.org/donate); City Dogs Rescue and City Kitties (https://www.citydogsrescuedc.org); and Natural Resources Defense Council (https://www.nrdc.org).