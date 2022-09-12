Mary C. Sands

Mary C. Sands, of Taneytown, Maryland, entered God’s eternal care Monday, Sept. 5, 2022, at home with her loving family by her side.

Born Sept. 1, 1929, in New Midway, Maryland, she was the daughter of the late Russell L. and Evelyn A. (Biddinger) Creager. Mary was the loving wife of the late Thomas H. Sands, who died Feb. 5, 2001, and with whom she shared 50 years of marriage.