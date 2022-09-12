Mary C. Sands, of Taneytown, Maryland, entered God’s eternal care Monday, Sept. 5, 2022, at home with her loving family by her side.
Born Sept. 1, 1929, in New Midway, Maryland, she was the daughter of the late Russell L. and Evelyn A. (Biddinger) Creager. Mary was the loving wife of the late Thomas H. Sands, who died Feb. 5, 2001, and with whom she shared 50 years of marriage.
Mary was a 1946 graduate of Walkersville High School, Walkersville, Maryland, and a 1950 graduate of Towson State Teachers College, Towson, Maryland. She earned her master’s degree from Butler University in Indianapolis, Indiana, in 1967. She was a third-grade teacher in Baltimore County, Maryland, for two years, then was a first-grade teacher, working in Brownsburg, Indiana, for 25 years until her retirement in 1988. She was a member of the Indiana Retired Teachers Association.
Mary enjoyed spending winters in Florida for many years, traveling extensively with family throughout the U.S. and other countries with childhood friends. In school, she loved sports participating in field hockey, basketball, softball and archery. She loved playing bingo, watching all sports, and handicrafts. She was a highly skilled bridge player, sewer and quilter.
Mary is survived by her daughter, Cynthia S. Ogden, of Taneytown, Maryland; two grandchildren, William A. Ogden, of Hyattsville, Maryland, and Kenneth J. Ogden, of Irvine, California; and two brothers, Donald L. Creager, of Thurmont, Maryland, and Richard E. Creager, of Taneytown, Maryland,. She was preceded in death by two sons, Thomas W. Sands and David L. Sands; and two brothers, Charles L. Creager and Paul E. Creager.
A funeral service to celebrate and remember Mary will be held 2 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 14, 2022, at Kenworthy Funeral Home & Crematory Inc., 269 Frederick St., Hanover, Pennsylvania, with the Rev. Robert E. Cook officiating. Visitations and times to share memories with the family will be held from 2-4 p.m. and 7-9 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 13, 2022, at the funeral home. Burial will be in St. Paul’s Dubs Church Cemetery, 1958 Dubs Church Road, Hanover, Pennsylvania.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in memory of Mary to the International Myeloma Foundation, 4400 Coldwater Canyon Ave., Studio City, CA 91604, 800-452-CURE, or donate.myeloma.org