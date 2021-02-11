Mary Catherine Poole

Mary Catherine Green Poole, 89, of Frederick, Maryland, went home to be with her Lord and savior on Feb. 9 2021.
Mary Catherine was born in Charles Town, West Virginia, on July 26, 1931, but lived her entire life in Frederick County, Maryland. She was the only child of the late R. Russell and Sarah Huyett Green. She graduated from Frederick High School in 1948, followed by graduation as a registered nurse from the Frederick Memorial School of Nursing, Class of 1951, the largest class, albeit with 21 members.
Dairy farming was Mary Catherine’s first labor of love. She and her father had a high-producing herd of registered Holstein cattle from 1952 to 1962. Mary Catherine married Robert K. Poole on Nov. 4, 1962, and they maintained a high-producing herd of registered Holsteins for 23 years until Robert’s passing.
Mary Catherine and Robert were blessed with two wonderful children, John Russell Poole (married to Candy), of Frederick, Maryland, and Jane Etta Poole Belt (married to Michael), of Flint, Texas. Mary Catherine is also survived by lovely grand-daughters Krista Dawn Poole Kolb (married to Kevin), of Leesport, Pennsylvania, and Lori Nicole Belt, of Tyler, Texas; as well as great-grandchildren, Talan, Tylee, and Leighton Kolb, of Leesport, Pennsylvania.
Mary Catherine was fortunate to travel to 46 of the 48 lower United States, five Canadian provinces and three African countries. St. Luke’s Lutheran Church was a very important part of her life, including singing in the church choir for more than 50 years, teaching women’s Bible class, serving in church council, altar guild and many years as secretary of St. Luke’s Cemetery Association. She was also a trustee and treasurer of Ballenger Community Center for many years.
The family thanks the staff of Visiting Angels, especially Tina Osborne, Hospice of Frederick County, and Kathy Powell for their compassionate care of Mary Catherine for the last seven months.
A graveside service will be conducted at 10 a.m. on Thursday, Feb. 11, 2021, at St. Luke’s Lutheran Cemetery, 5463 Jefferson Pike, Frederick, MD 21703.
In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Mary Catherine Poole may be made to St. Luke’s Lutheran Cemetery, 5463 Jefferson Pike, Frederick, MD 21703.