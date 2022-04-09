Mary Claire Zimmer

Mary Claire (Potter) Zimmer, 78, of Dover, Pennsylvania, died April 4, 2022, after a very short but courageous battle with cancer.
She is survived by her husband of 56 years, William Austin Zimmer; daughter, Clare Marie Gomez-Kling; son, Michael William Zimmer; and daughter, Ann Elizabeth Trout. She is also survived by three grandchildren, Timothy Plank, Holly Hughes and Monica Plank; and one great-grandchild, Ryan Plank. She was preceded in death by her father, Burt N. Potter; her mother, Bernadette (Culkin) Potter; and grandchild, Troy Austin Plank.
Mary was a volunteer EMT with New Market VFC. She worked at Frederick Memorial Hospital and the Veterans’ Administration in Frederick.
A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated at St. Peter the Apostle Catholic Church, 9190 Church St., Libertytown (Union Bridge), MD 21791 at 11 a.m. Tuesday, April 12, 2022. A viewing will be held prior to the Mass at the church. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Mary’s name to Grane Hospice, 1010 Plymouth Road, Suite D, York, PA 17402.
Arrangements are by Stauffer Funeral Home, Frederick. Expressions of sympathy may be shared at staufferfuneralhome.com.