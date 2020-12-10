Mary Cordelia Lippy Brngle

Mary Cordelia Lippy Brengle, 97, New Oxford, Pennsylvania, formerly of Middletown, died Tuesday, Dec. 8, 2020, at Cross Keys Village in New Oxford, Pennsylvania. She was the wife of the late David Brengle, whom she married on Aug. 7, 1942.
Born in Reistertown on Jan. 11, 1923, she was a daughter of the late William Barnard and Mary Louise Morningstar Lippy. Mrs. Brengle graduated from Franklin High School in 1938 in Reistertown and attended Juniata College for one year. She was a lifelong member of Christ Reformed United Church of Christ, Middletown. She was very involved in the music ministry of the church, where over the years she directed the children’s choir and handbell choir, sang in the adult choir and played piano for the adult Sunday school. She taught piano lessons from her home in Middletown for many years.
Surviving, are two sons, Kyler D. Brengle and wife Peggy, and Joel E. Brengle and wife Debbie, all of Westminster; six grandchildren, Brooke Martin, Justin Farmer, David Brengle, Mary Beth Brengle, Leslie Brengle and Tyler Brengle; and three great-grandchildren, Charlotte Brengle, Samuel David Brengle and David Jeffrey Brengle.
She was preceded in death by two sons, Samuel L. Brengle and George B. Brengle; grandson, Jonathan Brengle; and
sisters, Jane Lucille Benchoff and Gladys Mae Worley.
Graveside funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 12 in Christ Reformed Church Cemetery, Middletown. COVID-19 restrictions will apply.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Good Samaritan Fund, Brethren Home Foundation at Cross Keys Village, 2990 Carlisle Pike, New Oxford, PA 17350 or to Music Department at Christ Reformed UCC, 12 S. Church St., Middletown, MD 21769
Donald B. Thompson Funeral Home, Middletown, is in charge of arrangements.