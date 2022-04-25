Mary D. Woodfield, 86, of Dickerson, Maryland, passed away on April 20, 2022.
Mary was the loving wife to the late “Big Henry” H. Woodfield, of Rockville, Maryland.
Born on Oct. 19, 1935, at the “Old Chiswell Place” in Poolesville, Maryland, she was the daughter of the late Francis “Frank” Marion and Mary Virginia (Young) Poole.
Mary is survived by her children, James Dronenburg, Steven Dronenburg, Brenda Dronenburg, Jerry Dronenburg; one step-daughter, Margaret “Peggy” Smith Davis; one brother, Linwood H. Poole; nine grandchildren, Nick Ghanayem, Melanie Molesky, Stephanie Boucher, Megan Dronenburg, Jamie Dronenburg, Ashley Main, Amanda Dronenburg, Jennifer Lewis and Kimberly Burress; and 10 great-grandchildren, Aaron, Caden, Mason, Morgan, Lias, Mason, Oliver, Lucy, Zoe and Amelia.
Mary was preceded in death by her first husband; Harry N. Dronenburg; second husband, Howard M. Smith; three brothers, Charles L. Poole, Francis R. Poole, William R. Poole; and one sister, Anna Mae Poole.
She graduated from Poolesville High School in 1954, later studying court management at Trinity College in Washington, D.C. Mary began her career as a secretary for National Geographic and later working for the Circuit Court and finally transferring to the Montgomery County Government where she retired after 27 years of service. Mary spent her life devoting herself to her children, grandchildren, and many friends. Her favorite times were surrounded by family, visits to the Eastern Shore, catching up with friends and family, and simply enjoying life. Also, she was a member of the Manor Country Club Ladies Group, and Ladies Music & Dance Club where she established lifelong friendships.
The family will be receiving friends for a celebration of life on Thursday, May 5, from 2-4 p.m. at Hilton Funeral Home, 22111 Beallsville Road, Barnesville, Maryland. A reception to follow at the Comus Inn, 23900 Old Hundred Road, Dickerson, MD, where all are welcome to join in sharing memories of Mary’s life.