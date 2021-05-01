Mary Dayberry

Mary Ann Dayberry, 93, of Emmitsburg, Maryland, passed away peacefully on Thursday, April 29, 2021, at her home with her family at her side. Born Dec. 10, 1927, in Baltimore, she was the daughter of the late Joseph and Barbara (Zimmerer) Stadler. She was the wife of the late Edward L. Dayberry. He passed in 1999.
Mary was a loving and devoted wife, mother, sister, grandmother, great-grandmother and great-great-grandmother. She was a member of St. Joseph Catholic Church in Emmitsburg. She enjoyed sewing, cooking, baking, watching old movies and listening to music. She loved her family, and more than anything, she loved spending time with them. She always kept her cookie jar full for the grandkids.
Surviving are her children, Carol Swam, of Fallston, Maryland, Linda Sams and husband Michael, of New Franklin, Ohio, Barbara McDonald and husband Michael, of Emmitsburg, Michael Dayberry and wife Cathy, of Baldwin, Maryland, James Dayberry and wife Pam, of Baltimore, Phillip Dayberry, of Emmitsburg, Joseph Dayberry and wife Barbara, of Shrewsbury, Pennsylvania, Mary Catherine Dayberry, of Emmitsburg, and Martin Dayberry and wife Lisa, of York Springs, Pennsylvania; brother, Charles Stadler, of Baltimore County; 28 grandchildren; 39 great-grandchildren; two great-great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by three sisters; five brothers; and a granddaughter, Diana.
A Mass of Christian burial will be held at 11 a.m. on Monday, May 3, 2021, at St. Joseph Catholic Church, 47 DePaul St., Emmitsburg, MD 21727, with the Rev. Martin McGeough, C.M., as celebrant. Burial will follow at New St. Joseph Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. Sunday, May 2 at Myers-Durboraw Funeral Home, 210 W. Main St., Emmitsburg.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Joseph Catholic Church at the above address. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.myersdurborawfh.com.