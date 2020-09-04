Mary C. Demory, 73, of Lovettsville, VA, was called home to the Lord on September 1, 2020, at her home. She was the wife of Leslie Demory. Born on June 25, 1947, she was the daughter of the late Grayson Reed and Anna Mae (Crouse) Reed.
Mary was known for her kind and gentle spirit and experienced great joy in helping others. Mary’s greatest joy was her family. She served her country with 42 years of federal service, all with the National Institutes of Health. Her last assignment before retiring was in the Office of Rare Diseases, where she assisted in providing public information and research grants. She took great pleasure in her role, hoping she could help those suffering from rare illnesses.
In addition to her husband, she is survived by her three sons, Thomas Reed and his wife Theresa of Knoxville, TN, William Richard Cunningham of Brunswick, MD, and Jeffrey Demory and wife Sarah of Harper’s Ferry, WV; eight grandchildren; and two sisters, Louise Coates and Patsy Frye of Lovettsville.
The family will receive friends from 2 to 5 p.m. Saturday, September 5, at Stauffer Funeral Home, 1100 North Maple Avenue, Brunswick. Private interment will take place at a later time at Lovettsville Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Christian Community Church, 12623 Harpers Ferry Road, Purcellville, VA 20132.
Expressions of sympathy may be offered to the family at StaufferFuneralHome.com.