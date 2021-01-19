Mary Duggan

Mary Jane Duggan, 96, formerly of Frederick and longtime resident of Buckingham’s Choice, died Jan. 14, 2021, in Frederick. Born Aug. 29, 1924, in Halethorpe, Maryland, she was predeceased by her parents, Joseph and Rose Ada (Kern) Eichelman; brothers, Joseph and James (Sarita, dec’d); and husband, William Matthew Duggan Jr. She is survived by her sister, Cecilia Ann Hatch (Robert, dec’d); sister-in-law, Dawn Duggan (Edward, dec’d); daughters, Rosemary Hodges (Richard, dec’d), Ann Bratthauer (Gary), Jane McDermott (Donald) and Moira Clare Duggan; grandchildren, Lisa (Nina), Jonathan (Hillary) and Elizabeth; great-grandchildren, Matilde, Naolen and Ada; and several nieces and nephews.
Upon graduation from Strayer’s Business College, she worked as medical secretary to Alan Churchill Woods, M.D., director of Wilmer Eye Institute at Johns Hopkins. After marrying William Duggan, she embarked upon what proved to be her most treasured role. In her words, “My only claim to glory is that I loved being a wife and mother, and enjoyed life here on earth.” She took great pride in her daughters, sons-in-law, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. In her middle years, she re-entered the workforce as office manager for local ophthalmologist Martin Lipson, M.D.
Well-known both for her hugs and her hospitality, Mrs. Duggan welcomed family, friends and neighbors — even the occasional stranger — to the family dinner table. She was a mother figure to many of her daughters’ friends, who remember her fondly.
Mrs. Duggan was a member of St. John the Evangelist Church where she served in many roles, including prefect of the Sodality of the Blessed Virgin, and regent of the Catholic Daughters’ Court of St. Elizabeth Ann Seton #278. She played the organ and the piano.
Late in life, Mrs. Duggan found time to develop her gifts as a water color and sketch artist, working primarily in charcoal, pastels and watercolor. Her work was featured in exhibits of local artists at the Delaplaine Art Center and Buckingham’s Choice. She was a motivated learner, an avid reader, and after her retirement, she took community college courses. Other hobbies included writing poetry, gardening, baking and crocheting.
Gifts in her memory can be made to St. John Cemetery Endowment Fund or the Frederick Soup Kitchen c/o Frederick Community Action Agency.
Funeral services are private due to the coronavirus pandemic, followed by burial in St. John Cemetery.
Arrangements by Keeney & Basford Funeral Home.