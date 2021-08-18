Mary E. Gilmore

Mary “Libby” Elizabeth Gilmore, 81, of Poolesville, Maryland, passed away Aug. 16, 2021.
She was the loving wife to the late Robert E. Gilmore.
Born Nov. 6, 1939, in Rockville, Maryland, she was the daughter of the late Brown Joseph and Ruth Marie (Calhoun) Strawderman.
Mary is survived by her three sons, Robert “Jimmy” J. Gilmore, Edwin “Teddy” I. Gilmore and Randy J. Gilmore; two sisters, Betty Reed and Dorothy Osborne; five grandchildren; and six great-grandchildren.
Mary was preceded in death by one brother, Joe Strawderman.
A graveside service will be held at noon at Parklawn Memorial Park, 12899 Veirs Mill Road, Rockville, Maryland.