Mary E. Grabill

Mary Elizabeth Grabill, 83, of Frederick, and formerly of Johnsville, died Sunday, Feb. 20, 2022, at Tranquility at Fredericktowne. Born June 8, 1938, in Frederick, she was the daughter of the late Charles Luther and Ruby Eichelberger Fisher. She was the wife of the late Charles W. Grabill, who died in 2015.
Mary was a member of Johnsville United Methodist Church. She enjoyed helping with church activities, including teaching Sunday school. She loved being a homemaker, creating a warm and inviting home. She loved canning and baking, and she specially enjoyed working in her beautiful rose and flower gardens. Mary loved to spend time at the beach. She and Charles spent many vacations in Myrtle Beach as well as Charleston, South Carolina.
She is survived by son, Jason Grabill and wife Anna, of Johnsville; grandchildren, Michaela Black (Colt), of Sabillasville, Christiana Dikeman (Richy), of Johnsville, Lance Cpl. Jackson Grabill, United States Marine Corps, Okinawa, Japan, and Staff Sgt. Abigail Roop, United States Air Force, Okinawa, Japan, Pierce Barnett and Vivien L. Barnett; seven great-grandchildren; brother, Richard Fisher and wife Irene, of Jefferson; and numerous nieces and nephews. She will be remembered by special friends, Charlotte and Patty.
She was predeceased by a daughter, Jill Barnett, in 2005; a brother, Austin Fisher; and sisters, Emma Norris, Louise Linton and Beatrice Saltzman.
The family will receive friends at Hartzler Funeral Home-Libertytown, 11802 Liberty Road, Frederick, on Thursday, Feb. 24 from 4-7 p.m.
A funeral service will be held at Walkersville Community Church, 207 Braeburn Drive, Walkersville, on Friday, Feb. 25 at 11 a.m., with the Rev. Timothy Fisher, her nephew, officiating. Interment will follow in Johnsville Methodist Cemetery.
Wearing masks is requested at the funeral home and church.
Memorial contributions may be made to Johnsville United Methodist Church, 11106 Green Valley Road, Union Bridge, MD 21791, or Frederick Health Hospice, 1 Frederick Health Way, Frederick, MD 21701.
Leave a message or memory on her “tribute wall” at hartzlerfuneralhome.com.