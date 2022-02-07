Mary E. Sparkman, 77, of Thurmont, Maryland, passed from this life on Friday, Feb. 4, 2022, at Frederick Health Hospital in Frederick, Maryland.
Born on Nov. 4, 1944, in Baltimore, Maryland, she was the daughter of the late Paul E. Greff and Katharina E. (Hoehre) Greff-Bare.
Mary graduated from Frederick High School in 1962. In 2001, she retired from the U.S. Army Medical Material Agency, Fort Detrick, Maryland, where she worked as a secretary.
She was a member of the Lewistown Social Club Auxiliary. She was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother (GiGi), and had many lifelong friends. Mary enjoyed gardening, canning, going to yard sales, playing Keno, and spending time with her special great-grandson, Brayden.
She is survived by husband, Hughie Sparkman; son, Paul Sparkman Sr. and wife Dawn; son, Thomas Sparkman and wife Misty; and daughter, Catherine McLean and husband Tony. She had eight grandchildren, Heather Riley, Deona Sparkman, Paul Sparkman Jr., Shawn Sparkman, Sydney Fritz, Chelsea Sparkman, Zachary Sparkman and Kyle Fritz; and five great-grandchildren.
She is also survived by her sisters, Jeannette Todd, Anna Elta Martin, and Josephine Six and husband Fred. She was preceded in death by her sister, Pauline DeFord.
The family will receive friends from 3-4:30 p.m. and 6-8 p.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 9, 2022, at Stauffer Funeral Homes, 1621 Opossumtown Pike in Frederick, Maryland.
A celebration of Mary’s life journey will take place at 11 a.m. on Thursday, Feb. 10, 2022, at St. Timothy’s Catholic Church, 8651 Biggs Ford Road in Walkersville, Maryland. Msgr. Richard Murphy will officiate. Interment will be at Resthaven Memorial Gardens in Frederick, Maryland. A reception will follow at the Walkersville Rescue Company.
Expressions of sympathy may be offered to the family at staufferfuneralhome.com.