Mary Jane Ecker (Janie), 90, of Thurmont, Maryland, passed away peacefully in her home on Thursday, Feb. 3, 2022. Janie was born in Thurmont on Nov. 13, 1931, to the late Hubert and Laura (Kipe) Humerick.
Janie was the wife of the late Albert B. Ecker, whom she married on Dec. 22, 1949. She is survived by a son, Gregory M. Ecker (Peggy), of Myrtle Beach, South Carolina; and daughter, Deborah D. Ecker, of Thurmont, Maryland. She is also survived by eight grandchildren, Tia Cole (David), Chrissy Delk (Craig), Steven Ecker II (Aaren), Louis Ecker, Gene Bollinger III (Colleen), Matthew Bollinger, George Bollinger (Monica) and Dana Bowman (Matt); 12 great-grandchildren, Kendall and Cohen Delk, Aleck and Athen Ecker, Angel (Nick) and Jacob Bollinger, Emma (Moises) and Steven Bollinger, Madison and Peyton Bollinger, and JD and Elijah Bowman; along with three step-great-grandchildren, Brendon (Chelsea), Lachlan and Emma Ford. She is also survived by sister-in-law, Audrie Coe; as well as several nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by a son, Steven B. Ecker; a great-grandchild; and 10 siblings.
Janie was lovingly known by her family as Mom, Mam-Maw, Mom-Mom, Mam and Aunt Janie. In her younger years, she enjoyed spending time at the beach, shopping, cross stitching, painting by numbers, and collecting owls and snowmen.
Visitation will be held on Saturday, Feb. 26, 2022, at Trinity United Church of Christ, 101 E. Main St., Thurmont, at 10 a.m. with a celebration of life service at 11 a.m. Interment will follow at Blue Ridge Cemetery, Thurmont, with Pastor Faith Warner officiating.
Mary’s care has been entrusted to Black’s Funeral Home of Thurmont. Online condolences may be offered at blacksfuneralhomes.com
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Frederick Health Hospice, 1 Frederick Health Way, Frederick MD 21701, or St. Jude Research Hospital, 501 Saint Jude Place, Memphis TN 38105.