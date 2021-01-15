Mary Elizabeth Cole

Mary Elizabeth (Booth) Cole, 82, of Germantown, Maryland, passed away on Jan. 10, 2021.
Born on Oct. 21, 1938, in Maybeury, West Virginia, she was the daughter of the late Wilbert Dudley and Elizabeth Hattie (Thor) Booth.
Mary is survived by her three sons, William (Billy) E. Cole, of Norfolk, Virginia, Michael Lee Cole, of Hagerstown, Maryland, and Matthew Leon Cole, of Damascus, Maryland; one daughter, Mary Lisa Cole DeCubellis, of Gaithersburg, Maryland; 16 grandchildren; 15 great-grandchildren; and four great-great-grandchildren.
Along with her parents, Mary was preceded in death by one daughter, Debra Lynn Baxter; one son, Robert Eugene Cole; and one brother, Wilbert Dudley Booth Jr.
A celebration of life will be held after the COVID-19 pandemic. The family will be holding a private graveside service where Mary will be laid to rest at Monocacy Cemetery, Beallsville, Maryland.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to the Barnesville Baptist Church, P.O. Box 69, Barnesville, MD 20838, or to a local food bank of your choice.