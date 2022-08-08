Mary Elizabeth McDonough

Mary Elizabeth Thompson McDonough, 95, of Frederick, Maryland, and formerly of Clarksburg, Maryland, passed away peacefully on Friday, Aug. 5, 2022. She was the devoted and loving wife of her late husband, Louis (Jack) McDonough. They were married for 69 years.
Mary was born Jan. 31, 1927, on the Thompson family farm, near Hyattstown, Maryland. Mary loved the farm and preserved her memories growing up there for her family in a memoir she authored many years later. Mary was the daughter of the late Horace M. Thompson and Lula M. Thompson. She was predeceased by her younger sister, Barbara Ann Roberson.
Mary went to elementary school in Clarksburg, and graduated from Richard Montgomery High School, Rockville, Maryland. She attended Strayer Business College, finishing with honors and was employed by the American Red Cross in Washington, D.C. Mary later worked for a period of time at Maryland National Bank in Rockville, and later Frederick County Public Schools.
Mary was a lifelong member of the Hyattstown United Methodist Church in Hyattstown, Maryland. She had been an active member and served her church and community faithfully.
She is survived by three children: Joyce Easton (David), of Ijamsville, Maryland, Jackie Ward (Daniel), of Ijamsville, Maryland, and Randy McDonough (Cheryl), of Nashville, Tennessee. Mary had six grandchildren: Darren Easton (Gretchen), Michele Price (Jack), Justin Ward, Joshua Ward (Jessica), Wesley McDonough (Amber) and Jamie McDonough (Ryan). Mary had six great-grandchildren: Emma and Christian Blackburn, and Jared Easton. She found great joy in the arrival of three great-grandchildren in 2021: Jada Leigh Ward, and Blake and Kastan Hawthorne. She was Nanny or Nan to her family. Mary was a devoted mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. She was proud of her family and loved them very much. She was much loved in return.
We thank friends and caregivers at the Edenton Assisted Living Home for their care and kindness. Remembering also the compassion and caring she received from caregivers at Frederick Health Hospital.
Her family will receive friends at Molesworth-Williams Funeral Home, 26401 Ridge Road, Damascus, Maryland, at 1 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 10. A funeral service will follow immediately after visitation at 2 p.m. Interment will be private at Mount Olivet Cemetery in Frederick. Officiating will be the Rev. David Hodsdon.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to the Alzheimer’s Association, Greater Maryland Chapter, 108 Byte Drive No. 102, Frederick, MD 21702.