Mary Elizabeth McDonough

Mary Elizabeth Thompson McDonough, 95, of Frederick, Maryland, and formerly of Clarksburg, Maryland, passed away peacefully on Friday, Aug. 5, 2022. She was the devoted and loving wife of her late husband, Louis (Jack) McDonough. They were married for 69 years.

Mary was born Jan. 31, 1927, on the Thompson family farm, near Hyattstown, Maryland. Mary loved the farm and preserved her memories growing up there for her family in a memoir she authored many years later. Mary was the daughter of the late Horace M. Thompson and Lula M. Thompson. She was predeceased by her younger sister, Barbara Ann Roberson.