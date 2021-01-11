Mary Ellen Burdette, 84, of Dickerson, Maryland, went to see Jesus on Jan. 7, 2021. Born on April 9, 1936 in Seneca, Md. she was the daughter of the late Charles and Gladys Barton. She was survived by and the loving wife of William C. Burdette Jr. Mary Ellen is survived by her brother, Aubrey Barton (Betty) her daughter, Sue Vasquez, (Leo), son Jeff Burdette (Sandra), and daughter Cindi Hawfield (Robert), six grandchildren and two great-grandchildren as well as several cousins, nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by four brothers and four sisters. Bill and Mary Ellen were married on May 12, 1956, celebrating 64 years of marriage.
Mary Ellen was a graduate of Gaithersburg, MD High School. She worked in the Montgomery County School system from 1965 to 1994 as a nursing tech, teacher’s assistant and for the last 27 years was the cafeteria manager of the Monocacy Elementary School. She was well known for her homemade rolls and peanut butter fudge. Well loved by the students and staff, no one ever went hungry when Mary Ellen was in charge. She always enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren and their activities, attending all their events and cheering them on in their successes. Mary Ellen organized many great family reunion celebrations over the years, bringing folks together from miles away to enjoy great food and fellowship.
She was a devoted member of the Dickerson United Methodist Church for 57 years. Mary Ellen was the president of United Methodist Women for many years and worked on the committees that sponsored events for the church members and community. She and Bill enjoyed square dancing and camping with their friends and family. Mary Ellen knew no strangers and actively supported anyone in need.
She will always be remembered for her big heart, friendly smile and for her faith and service to God.
Services are private but will be streamed through Facebook live. Please join us on Wednesday, Jan. 13 at 11 a.m., facebook.com/HiltonFuneralHome.
In lieu of flowers memorial gifts can be sent to Wounded Warriors, Shriners Hospital or Hospice of Frederick County.