Mary Ellen Demchalk, 84, of Frederick, Maryland, passed from this life on Tuesday, Feb. 22, 2022, at Frederick Health Hospital in Frederick, Maryland. She was the wife of 39 years to the late John Joseph “Jack” Demchalk, who preceded her in death on Jan. 1, 2022.
Born on June 21, 1937, in Bonne Terre, Missouri, she was the daughter of the late John Edward Joseph Weber and Eleanor Mary (Hanson) Weber. Mary Ellen graduated from Bonne Terre High School, class of 1955, before continuing her education at Webster University in Webster Groves, Missouri. She graduated with a Bachelor of Arts in Education in 1959. Mary Ellen was an educator at heart and taught elementary school in Missouri, Kentucky, West Virginia, Virginia and Maryland until she retired in 1989. She focused on teaching second and fifth grade and participated in teaching Head Start summer school programs from their inception in 1965, addressing the early education needs of the children of West Virginia. She was a member of the American Association of University Women (AAUW) and the National Education Association (NEA). Mary Ellen enjoyed entertaining family and friends, reading and making jewelry.
She is survived by her daughter, Martha (Marty) Sydnor Pechauer and husband Joel David Pechauer, of Dallas, Texas; granddaughter, Porter Ellen Pechauer, of Dallas, Texas; her sister, Martha (Marty) Ann Weber Watson, of Slinger, Wisconsin; and multiple nieces and nephews throughout the United States.
In addition to her husband and parents, she was preceded in death by her brother, John “Jack” Edward Joseph Weber Jr.; and William James “Jim” Weber.
A memorial mass will take place at 11 a.m. on Saturday, March 5, 2022, at St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church, 116 E. Second St. in Frederick, Maryland. The Rev. John Streifel will officiate. Interment will follow at Resthaven Memorial Gardens with her late husband, Jack.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to an early education program of your choice.
