Mrs. Mary Ellen Miller, 92, of Thurmont died peacefully on Sunday, November 28, 2021. She was the loving wife of the late James Carl "Pete" Miller, Sr., who predeceased her on August 23, 1976, and loving mother to her son, the late James Carl Miller, Jr., who died on January 3, 2013.
Born August 12, 1929, she was the daughter of the late Newton and Alice Gladys Eyler. She was a life-long resident of Thurmont, living in her family home since the age of 13.
Mary Ellen was a graduate of Thurmont High School and worked at McCroy's Dime Store in Frederick for many years.
She was a life-long member of Catoctin United Methodist Church. Mary Ellen enjoyed crossword puzzles, reading, watching TV and was an avid Redskins fan. Her main loves in life were her husband and her son.
She is survived by a daughter-in-law, Diana Lee Miller; step-children, Helen Fraley (Bobby Fraley), Lilly Goodsell and (Raymond Goodsell deceased); grandchildren, Jamie Lee Kelly (Sean Kelly); Shawn Davis (Anne Davis), Dawn Shortell (Brian Shortell), Carmen Rice (Donnie Rice), Amy Davis (Eric Eichelberger); many great-grandchildren; two sisters, Margaret Sweeney, and Alice Kolb; sister-in-law, Nancy Eyler; Larry Miller, whom she raised from an early age; and several nieces and nephews.
In addition to her husband and son, she was predeceased by a sister, Shirley Jewell; three brothers Jack, Harry, and William Eyler; and a step-daughter, Janice Reckley.
The family will receive friends from 12:30 p.m. to 1 p.m. on Thursday, December 2, 2021 at Stauffer Funeral Home, 104 E. Main Street, Thurmont, where a funeral service will begin at 1 p.m.
Interment will follow in Blue Ridge Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Catoctin United Methodist Church, 7009 Kellys Store Road, Thurmont, MD 21788.
