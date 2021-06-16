Mrs. Mary Ellen (Schottroff) Thompson, of Mount Airy, MD passed away peacefully on Tuesday, June 1, 2021, at the age of 81.
Born April 1, 1940, in Washington, D.C., she was the eldest daughter of the late William Ennis and Mary Isabel Schottroff. She was raised in Accokeek, Maryland, graduating from Gwynn Park High School in 1958. She worked tirelessly in geriatric nursing at various nursing homes from 1969 until she retired in 2005. After moving to Mount Airy, Maryland, in 1975, Mary Ellen became a beloved member of Saint James Episcopal Church, Mount Airy, Maryland.
She enjoyed travel through her association with the Frederick AARP Chapter and her church.
Mary Ellen is survived by her three sons David Thompson, spouse Debby, and granddaughter Nikole Harrington; Darryl Thompson, spouse Tess; Dwayne Thompson, spouse Rob; and daughter, Denise Thompson, and three grandchildren Jennifer Dobbins, Benjamin Dobbins, Matthew Dobbins. She is also survived by her sister, Carolyn (Schottroff, Bennett) Deihl, spouse Larry; nephew Timothy Bennett, spouse Maureen; Christy Bennett, surviving spouse of nephew Kevin Bennett; niece Nada (Schmeit) Stull, spouse Ronald; and three great-nieces and three great-nephews, as well as many dear friends from her church, work, AARP and bowling leagues.
She was predeceased by her husband, Francis A. Thompson, her sister, Ruth Ann Schmeit, stepbrother, Vernon Schottroff, and two nephews, Kevin Bennett, and Adam Schmeit.
A special heartfelt thank-you to her caregivers and Frederick Health Hospice.
A memorial service will be held Sept. 25, 2021, at 10:30 a.m. at Saint James Episcopal Church, 1307 N. Main St., Mount Airy, MD 21771, followed by the interment of cremains in the columbarium on church grounds.
The family is grateful for condolences, but request, in lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to Saint James Episcopal Church Building Fund.