Mary Esther King Haney ascended peacefully into heaven at her home in Woodsboro, MD, on Friday, Aug. 28, 2020. She was surrounded by her three children.
Born on July 3, 1919, Esther was the eldest daughter of Walden V. King and Violena Shipley King. She grew up on the family farm in Clarksburg, Maryland. Esther attended the one-room Kingsley School House near Little Bennett Park and Damascus High School. She sang with her siblings “The Froggy Hollow Sweethearts” and played the guitar. At 17, she married Forrest N. Haney who passed in 1981.
Esther is survived by her daughter, Mary Eloise Woodfield, Clarksburg, MD; and twins Ricky Dean Haney, of Woodsboro, MD (her devoted caregiver) and Mickey Ilean (Larry) Greene, of Monrovia, MD.
Esther worked on the family farm and later attended the Bethesda Farm Women’s Market. She and her husband moved to Libertytown, MD, with their son where they operated a dairy farm for many years. Esther loved crafts and shopping at Hobby Lobby. She enjoyed traveling to their winter home in Florida and playing cards with the family. Esther stayed active and continued to mow the lawn on her John Deere tractor up until last year. She had a big party for her 100th birthday in July 2019. Family and longtime friends celebrated this milestone.
Esther is also survived by her grandchildren, Alethia (Mike) Watkins, Christopher (Jenn) Greene, and Britnie (Andy) Ehret; great-grandchildren, Kelsey (Larry) Ryba, Ryan Watkins, Gregory Pumphrey, Nadalie and Bentley Greene; and a sister-in-law, Louise Haney. She was preceded in death by her brother, Merhle King; her sister, Lillian Hood; a son-in-law, Thomas L. Woodfield and a granddaughter, Tarra Woodfield Hilton.
A private burial service will be held at Clarksburg UM Church on Friday, Sept. 4, 2020. A celebration of life will be held at a later date due to COVID-19. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Esther Haney’s name to the Clarksburg United Methodist Church, 23425 Spire Street, Clarksburg, MD 20872.
