Mary Frances Main, 83, of Frederick, Maryland, passed from this life on Saturday, Jan. 8, 2022, at her home in Frederick, Maryland. She was the beloved wife of the late Anthony Melvin Main Jr.
Born Nov. 16, 1938, in Frederick, Maryland, she was the daughter of the late Olive Keefauver and Leroy Herman Mackenzie.
Mary was a 1956 graduate of Frederick High School and also attended Frederick Memorial Hospital School of Nursing. She was certified as a registered health information technician and was employed for 31 years at Frederick Memorial Hospital in the Health Information Department. Mary was a member of the American Health Information Association and Maryland Health Information Association. She was a longtime member of Faith United Church of Christ. Mary enjoyed reading, gardening, crocheting and spending time with family and friends. She was especially fond of Chincoteague Island and enjoyed collecting light houses.
She is survived by her children, Timothy Main, Danny Main and wife Paula, and Christi Giesbert and her significant other Brian Hamilton; grandchildren, Ryann Crawford, Joshua Main, Morgan Main and wife Kristie, Erica Meinders and husband David, Donald Ausherman lll and wife Janelle, Bradley Flook, Becky Geisbert, Austin Main, Danielle, Brad and Chad; great-grandchildren, Preston, Blake, Logan, Jacob, Haven, Cami, Anthony, Charlotte, MacKenzie , Gabriel, Tatum, Cheyenne, Rylee and Saylor; brother, John L. Mackenzie and wife Sharon; sister, Sharon Hoffman and late husband Reno; and sister-in-law, Jody Mackenzie.
She was preceded in death by her brother, Robert D. Mackenzie.
The family will receive friends from 5-8 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 14, 2022, at Stauffer Funeral Home, 1621 Opossumtown Pike, Frederick, where a celebration of Mary’s life journey will take place at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Jan. 15, 2022, at the funeral home. The Rev. Tim May will officiate.
Interment will be at Faith United Church of Christ Cemetery in Frederick, Maryland.
Memorial donations may be made to Hospice of Frederick Co. (frederickhealthhospice.org).
Expressions of sympathy may be offered to the family at staufferfuneralhome.com.