Mary H. Charuhas

Mary Jane Harris Charuhas, 97, most recently of Life in the Country of Brunswick, Maryland, passed away Saturday, July 17, 2021. She was the wife of the late Charles J. Charuhas for 59 years.
Born Jan. 12, 1924, in Rochester, New York, Mary was the daughter of Joseph S. and Rose Alma Blaine Harris.
Mary attended school at McKinley Tech in Washington, D.C. She trained and worked as a hairstylist at her own salon in D.C. prior to moving to Willets Salon in Silver Spring, Maryland. During World War II, Mary worked for the War Department as a general’s secretary. She spent much of her free time golfing well into her 70s with Honey, Elaine and Janet at the University of Maryland golf course. Mary enjoyed team bowling and traveled extensively with her brother, Billy. She also loved vacationing at the beach with her sister, Millie, and family. Mary spent many Saturdays hunting yard sales and antique shops with Honey and Muggs, her reliable navigator.
Mary is survived by three children, Rosemary and Mike Alexander of Mount Airy, Maryland, Joseph and Diane Charuhas of Montgomery Village, Maryland, and James and Laura Charuhas of Frederick, Maryland; seven grandchildren, Muggs and Kory (Danielle) Alexander, Tara and Tyler (Julie) Charuhas, and Mary (Will Potter), Brendan and Georgia Charuhas; and great-grandchildren, Addison, Cora, Maren and Luiza. Mary was always close to cherished nieces, Joan Sullivan and Donna Xander.
Mary was predeceased by sister, Millie Xander; and brother, Joseph “Billy” Harris.
The family would like to thank Michelle and Megan of Hospice of Frederick County as well as the staff at Life in the Country of Brunswick, Maryland, for their excellent care and compassion.
Viewing will be at 10 a.m. Thursday, July 22, 2021, followed by a funeral mass at 11 a.m. at St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church, 118 E. Second Street, Frederick, MD 21701. A light lunch will be served at the church following interment at Mount Olivet Cemetery.