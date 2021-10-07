Mary Graham Hall, 87, of Frederick, passed away Oct. 4, 2021, at Meritus Medical Center in Hagerstown.
Born May 5, 1934, Mary grew up in Batavia, New York, daughter of the late Lawrence and Mary Graham.
Mary was an artist with many creative outlets, including antique furniture restoration. Later in life, she became a skilled basket weaver and knitter. She was an avid reader, loved nature, and never missed watching the Kentucky Derby. Mary cherished her family and friends.
Mary is survived by her daughters, Tracey Hall and husband James DeBusk, of Flagstaff, Arizona, and Shelley Long and husband Timothy, of Williamsport, Maryland; grandchildren, Jeremy Hall, Joseph Hall, Jennifer Hall, Daniel Long, and Tyler Long; and great-grandchildren, Cashlyn and Bankstyn Reed. She was preceded in death by her son, Jeffrey David Hall.
A memorial service will be held at a later date.