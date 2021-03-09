Mary Jane Bauer passed away peacefully on Thursday, March 4, 2021 in Frederick, MD, surrounded by her family.
Mary Jane was born in Washington, D.C., daughter of Thomas Vincent Roddy and Dorothy Jane Roddy (nee Soper). She is survived by her husband of 41 years, Douglas William Bauer; her children, Mark Beach (Mary); Kelly Beach (Larry Veihmeyer); Julie Marcellino (Michael); Warren Lascolette (Catherine); and eight grandchildren — Jenifer Beach, Zach Beach, Austin Beach, Jesse Beach, Madison Marcellino, Mia Marcellino, Lane Lascolette and Kyle Lascolette. She is also survived by her sister, Nancy Ludwig. She was preceded in death by her parents and sister, Dorothy Anne Lascolette.
Mary Jane attended Bladensburg High School in Bladensburg, MD. She grew up in Landover Hills MD, and lived Walkersville, MD, Ocean View DE and Frederick, MD. She retired from C&P Telephone Company (currently Verizon) where she worked for 25 years. She later opened a flower shop in downtown Frederick, with a lifelong friend. Mary Jane loved golf, travel, interior design, entertaining, and participating in social gatherings with family and friends.
The outpouring of love from those who knew MJ has been overwhelming and greatly appreciated. A private gathering of select family and friends will be held to celebrate her life (by invitation only). In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the American Cancer Society in her name or visit https://donate3.cancer.org.
Expressions of sympathy may be offered at StaufferFuneralHome.com.