Mary Jane DiMartino, 89, of Mount Airy, passed from this life on Sunday, Feb. 6, 2022, at her home. She was the wife of the late Andrew P. “Tony” DiMartino, who died in 2019.
Born on Jan. 29, 1933, in Baltimore, she was the daughter of the late Francis and Katherine (O’Neil) Arata.
She was a project administrator for Bechtel Corporation for more than 20 years.
Over the years, Mary Jane donated a lot of time and money to various animal and environmental charities as well as numerous medical disease foundations.
She enjoyed gardening and taking care of her koi pond, as well as her many indoor and outdoor pets.
Surviving are two sons: Dana Thamarus and wife Laura, and David DiMartino and wife Christine Chang, all of New Market; eight grandchildren, April Puskar, Melissa Puskar, Brandon Thamarus and wife Cristina, Bryan Puskar, Joseph Thamarus, Kassie Thamarus, Jeremy DiMartino and Serena DiMartino; one great-grandson, Brayden Thamarus; as well as a number of nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by two children, Michael Thamarus and Shelly Puskar.
The family will receive friends from 1-3 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 19, 2022, at Stauffer Funeral Home, 8 E. Ridgeville Blvd., Mount Airy, where a celebration of her life will begin at 3 p.m. Interment will be private.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the charity of one’s choice.
Expressions of sympathy may be offered to the family at staufferfuneralhome.com.