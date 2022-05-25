Mary Jane Dudderar

Mary Jane Wilcom Dudderar, 87, of Urbana, passed peacefully from this life Sunday, May 22, 2022. Born July 8, 1934, near Urbana, she was the daughter of the late John Jacob Sr. and Grace E. (Murphy) Wilcom. She was married to Benjamin C. Dudderar for 67 years.
As a young woman Mary Jane was active in the Urbana 4-H. She was part of a group chosen to attend the 4-H Congress in Chicago in 1953. Several years later, she had the honor to become part of the Maryland 4-H All Stars.
Mary Jane graduated in the class of 1952 from Frederick High School. After graduation, she was employed at the Department of the Army and later transferred to the Department of Defense at Fort Meade, where she retired with a total of 38 years of service.
She was a life member of St. Ignatius of Loyola Catholic Church. While a member of the church, she was part of the historical committee that compiled a report on the tombstones in the cemetery, and made a model of the church, which was built in 1876. She had many interests, including reading, growing flowers and all kinds of crafts. She also enjoyed traveling, especially the trip to England and Scotland.
In addition to her husband, she is survived by her son, Alan Dudderar and wife Dorothy, of Monrovia; step-grandson, John Weller and wife Jesse, of Baltimore; sisters, Betty Ann Lenhart, Linda Grace Simons and husband Gary, John Wilcom Jr. and wife Peggy, and Robert Wilcom and wife Barbara; and sister-in-laws, Sue Wilcom and Shirley Dudderar. She will be remembered by numerous nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her brothers, Carroll Jay Wilcom, and Paul Wilcom and wife Virginia.
A graveside service will be held at 10 a.m. Thursday, May 26, 2022, at the Linganore Cemetery, 8921 Clemsonville Road, Unionville, Maryland.
