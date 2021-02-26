Mary Jean Orndorff, 76, of Taneytown, Maryland, passed away peacefully at her home on Tuesday, Feb. 23, 2021. Born Aug. 24, 1944, in Gettysburg, Pennsylvania, she was the daughter of the late Roy and Marie (Anders) Little. She was the devoted wife of the late Francis M. Orndorff. He passed in 2013.
Mary Jean attended St. Joseph’s High School. She was a homemaker but worked during her younger years at St. Joseph’s kitchen. She loved pugs, playing Bingo and spending time with her family.
She leaves behind four children, Andy Mitchell (Kathy), of Taneytown, Tina Yingling (Steve), of Fairfield, Pennsylvania, Doug Mitchell (Barb), of Fairfield, Pennsylvania, and Brian Orndorff (Nikki), of Thurmont; siblings, Joyce Grimm, Carolyn Smith (Karl), Dave Little (Charlene), Beth Terry (Leonard) and Elaine Ebaugh (Denny), and another special sister, Shirley Little; sister-in-law, Sandy Anders; brothers-in-law, Monroe Hewitt and Dave Smith; 18 grandchildren; 32 great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandchild; and many nieces and nephews. In addition to her husband Francis, Mary was predeceased by siblings, Christina Little, Gerry Hewitt, Larry Little, Leon Anders and Joan Smith; brother-in-law, Francis Grimm; son-in-law, Calvin “Sonny” Free; and great-grandchildren, Korey Smith and Skylar Stambaugh. The family would like to extend special thanks to Connie Smith, Michele and Tommy Orndorff and their girls, Jen Boyd, Betty and Jim Brown and family, the staff of Gettysburg Hospital and Hospice of Frederick County, and Vigilant Hose Company for the care they provided.
The family will receive friends from 1 to 3 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 27, 2021, at Myers-Durboraw Funeral Home, 210 W. Main St., Emmitsburg, Maryland. A Mass of Christian burial will be held at 11 a.m. on Thursday, March 4, 2021, at St. Joseph Catholic Church, 47 DePaul St., Emmitsburg, Maryland, with the Rev. Martin McGeough, C.M. as celebrant. Burial in New St. Joseph’s Cemetery will be private for family.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Mary Jean’s name may be made to Vigilant Hose Company, P.O. Box 171, Emmitsburg, MD 21727. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.myersdurborawfh.com. “NO REGERTS!”