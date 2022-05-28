Mary Jeanne Kaskel

Mary Jeanne Moran Kaskel, age 82, of New Market, Maryland, the eldest child of the late Oliver E. and Marie E. Coakley, died peacefully at Sunrise Frederick Assisted Living Thursday, May 19, 2022. She was a graduate of The Catholic High School of Baltimore, Maryland; Marywood College, Scranton, Pennsylvania; and St. Joseph’s School of Nursing, Carbondale, Pennsylvania. While a member of the Immaculate Heart of Mary Sisters, Scranton, Pennsylvania, she taught elementary school and practiced nursing in Rhode Island and Pennsylvania. Until retirement, she continued her nursing career in the hospice programs of St. Agnes and Frederick Memorial hospitals.
Mary Jeanne was a member of St. Peter the Apostle Catholic Church, Libertytown, where she served as a eucharistic minister. She was a warm and loving woman who cherished her family and friends, enjoyed traveling, playing the piano and fun family gatherings. She will be sorely missed.
Her first husband, Francis X. Moran, died in 2004. She is survived by her second husband, Lawrence Kaskel, of Berlin, Maryland, and his family; siblings, George (Cora) Coakley, of Poolesville, and Nora (Charles) Reiter, of Catonsville; dear nephews and niece, Brian and Michael Coakley, and Marie Murphy and their families; and several cousins.
She was predeceased by her sister, Barbara Ann Coakley.
A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated at 11 a.m. Thursday June 2, 2022, at St. Peter the Apostle Catholic Church, Libertytown, located one block north of the intersection of Md. 75 and Md. 26. The family will receive friends at the church one hour prior to Mass.
Inurnment will follow in the cemetery at St. Peter the Apostle Catholic Church.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Frederick Health Hospice, 1 Frederick Health Way, Frederick, MD 21701; Mid-Atlantic Westie Rescue, P.O. Box 342, Dunn Loring, VA 22027; or St. Peter the Apostle Catholic Church, 9190 Church St., Union Bridge, MD 21791.
Leave a message or memory on her “tribute wall” at hartzlerfuneralhome.com.