Mary Jo Walters, 99, of Frederick, Maryland, passed from this life on Sunday, May 24, 2020. She was the beloved wife of the late Leonard (Bucky) Walters.
Born on July 11, 1920, in Mena, Arkansas, she was the daughter of the late Jesse Haydn and Velma (Crews) Oslin.
Mary Jo graduated from George Washington University in 1942, majoring in Psychology. She married Bucky in 1944. After raising four sons, Mary Jo had a second career as a kindergarten teacher. She was an avid gardener and cook, and she loved the beach, vacationing many years in the Outer Banks of North Carolina with her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
In retirement, Mary Jo and Bucky lived in Gloucester, Va. for 24 years, and enjoyed boating, crabbing and tomato sandwiches.
Mary Jo moved to Homewood in Frederick in 2002 and made friends with just about everyone there. She volunteered at Brunswick Elementary School until she was 96. She was an avid bridge player, and played right up until her passing.
She is survived by sons, Pete (Carol) and Chris (Susan) and is predeceased by sons, Steve and Tim (Motts). She has 10 grandchildren: Sarah, Kate, Jesse, Andy, Mary, Christopher, Annie, Matt, Joe and Tommy. She has seven great-grandchildren: Mason, Emma, Anna, Kaleb, Mikey, Ryan and Kam.
Services and interment will be private.
Memorial donations may be made to Hospice of Frederick County or the Co-worker Appreciation Fund of the Homewood Foundation.
Expressions of sympathy may be offered to the family at StaufferFuneralHome.com.