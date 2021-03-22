Mrs. Mary Jo Williard, 91, of Thurmont, died Saturday, March 20, 2021 at Frederick Health Hospital. She was the wife for 54 years of Harold R. Williard who passed away in 2006.
Born on Aug. 12, 1929 in Thurmont, she was the daughter of the late E. Guy Hobbs and Lillian Kelly Hobbs. She was a 1946 graduate of Thurmont High School and a 1948 graduate of the Georgetown Visitation Academy where she earned an Associate of Arts degree. In her earlier years, Mary Jo worked as an administrative assistant for the law practice of Charles “Mac” Mathias prior to his political career. She later worked at the Thurmont Middle School as an administrative assistant for 25 years where she built lifelong relationships with teachers, staff and many students who remember her as the kind woman who supervised their time on the playground.
Mrs. Williard was a lifelong member of the Our Lady of Mt. Carmel parish in Thurmont where she spent many hours volunteering for parish events and supporting the clergy with numerous tasks including ironing vestments and linens. She enjoyed bowling, bicycling, taking walks, playing cards and board games, especially Scrabble. She will be remembered as a strong woman who handled everything life dealt her with a smile and unwavering faith, providing a true example of a life well lived. She loved spending time with friends, but she especially enjoyed being a wife, mother and grandmother who took care of everyone’s needs. Though she feared flying, she traveled domestically and overseas to visit her children. Her family and friends will miss her infectious laugh and great sense of humor that brightened any room she was in.
Surviving are her children, Elizabeth W. Conine and husband Tom of Hickory, NC, H. Thomas Williard and wife Eileen of Thurmont, MD, Anne K. Wright and husband Jim of Bonita Springs, FL, Teresa W. Baker and husband Perry of Jefferson, MD, and Mark F. Williard and wife JL of Corinth, Texas; her loving granddaughters, Meghan Swavely (Shea), Katlyn Loughry (Steven), Morgan Pesek (Kevin) and Sydney Taffe (Jack); her loving grandsons, Scott Conine (Jolin), Nicholas Williard (Amanda), Chad Baker (Lindy), Ben Baker, Paul Williard (Jessica), Shawn Baker and Mark Williard; eight great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.
In addition to her husband, she was predeceased by brother Edward G. Hobbs Jr. and his wife Louise F. Hobbs, brother Monsignor James V. Hobbs, sister Ann M. Kot and her husband Dr. Peter A. Kot and sister-in-law Betty J. Issacs and her husband Calvin “Jess” Isaacs.
The family would like to extend special thanks to all the wonderful caregivers who brought joy and comfort to Mary Jo in her last years including those who assisted her in her home, the staff and residents at the Edenton Retirement Community whom she loved and were her family away from home for the past two years, as well as the compassionate care team at Frederick Health.
Friends may call on the family at the Stauffer Funeral Home, 104 E. Main St., Thurmont, MD, on Tuesday, March 23 from 5 to 7 p.m. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, funeral services will be private.
In lieu of flowers, the family would like to request donations to Mother Seton School in Emmitsburg and the Activities Fund at the Edenton Retirement Community in Frederick.
