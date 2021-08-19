Mary Joyce “Joy” McDonald passed away Sunday, Aug. 15, 2021, on the Feast of the Assumption. Joy was born June 20, 1941. When she was 14 years old, she met the love of her life, Donnie McDonald. They were married for 60 years and raised four children. Joy loved her family, friends, travel and singing in her church choir. Joy and Donnie loved the Outer Banks, which they felt was heaven on earth. Joy is survived by her loving daughters, Mary Kaye McDonald, and Patty Neil and her husband, Tom, and adored grandchildren, Sarah and Kevin; her beloved sons, John McDonald and his wife Evelyne, Joe McDonald and his wife Barbara, and cherished grandchildren, Rachael and Michael; her sister, Julie Limric; and brother, Jim Limric. She is also survived by her beloved friends, Bernie, Phyllis and Gloria. We take comfort in the fact that Joy and Donnie are together again in heaven where there is no more pain, only peace, happiness and “joy.” In lieu of flowers, the family would like to ask that donations be made to the University of Maryland Medical Center Liver Transplant Service. The family would like to express sincere thanks and appreciation to all the team members of the liver transplant service at the University of Maryland Medical Center. They are true heroes. A Mass of Christian burial will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 21, 2021, in St. Andrew Catholic Church, 12 N. Broad St., Waynesboro, Pennsylvania, with the Rev. Robert Malagesi, MSSCC, officiating. Burial will follow in St. Andrew Cemetery, Waynesboro. The family will receive friends from 10-11 a.m. Saturday morning in Grove-Bowersox Funeral Home, 50 S. Broad St., Waynesboro. Online condolences may be expressed at www.bowersoxfuneralhomes.com.
Looking to hire in Frederick? Reach jobseekers in print and online. Email recruitment@newspost.com.
News-Post social
Keep the conversation about local news & events going by joining us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Recent updates from The News-Post and also from News-Post staff members are compiled below.
Our local business directory includes detailed information for featured businesses as well as customer reviews and direct links to related events.