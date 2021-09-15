Mary Katherine (Kay) Miller of Thurmont, Marland, passed peacefully Sept. 8, 2021. Born in Wilmington, Delaware, Aug. 15, 1946, to Doris and Joseph Cicchini, Kay was preceded in death by her brothers, Joseph Cicchini Jr. and Daniel Cicchini. Kay raised two children, Bryan and Kim, who were the center of her universe. Kay met her life partner, Bill Clayton, in 1987 and moved with him to Frederick, Maryland, in 1990. Soon after, she gained employment with the Department of Energy and worked there for 17 years until retiring in 2008. In 2003, Kay and Bill moved to Thurmont, Maryland, where they were active members of Weller UMC.
Kay is survived by a loving extended family: her life partner, Bill Clayton; daughter, Kim Perouty (Jamie); son, Bryan Miller (Catrina); sister, Joanne Fabiszak; brother, Andy Cicchini (Kim); and niece, Crissy Hoffman (Jason). She is also survived by her much-loved grandchildren, Eric Miller, Cierra Miller, Carissa Novian, Evan Novian, Jennifer Jeffries (Zachary), Steve Clayton (Brad), Erin Wood (Ryan), Kristen Clayton, Megan Clayton, Emily Joseph, Claire Joseph, Marissa Clayton and Michelle Clayton; great-grandchildren, Oliver and Milo Jeffries; and Bill’s children, Dave Clayton (Judy), Amy Joseph (Michael), Jeff Clayton (Carol) and Brad Clayton (Marti).
A memorial service to celebrate Kay’s life will be held Sept. 18, 2021, at 11 a.m. at Weller UMC in Thurmont, Maryland. In lieu of flowers, please make any contributions to the Alzheimer’s Association in memory of Kay Miller. Kay chose to be cremated; interment will be at a later date.