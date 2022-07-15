Mary E. Kinder, 85, of Monrovia, Maryland, passed away July 11, 2022. Daughter of the late William J. and Helen B. Whitworth. Wife of the late James R. “Bobby” Kinder. She is survived by her children, Helen Nestor, of Frederick, Maryland, Peggy Koenig, of Monrovia, Maryland, Polly (Doug) Haynes, of Mount Airy, Maryland, Jim (Grace) Kinder, of Silver Spring, Maryland, Steve Kinder, of Mount Airy, Maryland, and Lois Kinder, of Monrovia, Maryland. She is also survived by her grandchildren, Sarah (TJ) Myers, of Frederick, Maryland, Kelly Koenig, of Monrovia, Maryland, Jay (Kristina) Miller, of Martinsburg, West Virginia, Samantha Koenig, of Oregon, Jamie (Irene) Perron, of Laytonsville, Maryland, and Mike (Cassie) Perron, of Mount Airy, Maryland; as well as great-grandchildren, Brayden, Logan, Danny, Hunter, Devan, Mason, Olivia and Nolan. Surviving siblings are Scott (Jean) Whitworth, of Damascus, Maryland, Gladys Masten, of Elkridge, Maryland, Nancy Whitworth, of Elkridge, Maryland, Charles Whitworth, of Damascus, Maryland, Lucy Rudder, of Bland, Virginia, and Phil (Linda) Nestor, of Hagerstown, Maryland. She was predeceased by siblings, June Stiles, Elsie Fisher, Dorothy Cole, Betty Hamilton, William “Bud” Whitworth, George Whitworth, John Whitworth, Harry Whitworth and Martha Thurston. Mary is also survived by her close friends, Barbara Reed, Dee Yarnell, the Dixon family, Cathy Henley, Leah Rockenhauser and Dave Goldman. She is survived as well by numerous nieces and nephews.
Mary was a homemaker who loved flowers, gardening, the Redskins, animals Anna and Petie, the Ocean City boardwalk, walking around barefoot, playing cards (rummy, war, go fish), and the Charles Town casino slots. Her siblings called her “Doc.” Relatives and friends may visit from 6-8 p.m. Friday, July 15, 2022, at the Roy W. Barber Funeral Home, 21525 Laytonsville Road, Laytonsville, MD 20882, where a funeral service will be held at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, July 16, 2022 (visitation one hour before the service). Interment will follow at Ricketts Family Cemetery in Derwood, Maryland. Online condolences may be expressed at barberfhlaytonsville.com.