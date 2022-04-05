Mary Lee Harris, 73, of Thurmont, Maryland, passed away March 29, 2022, at White Oak Medical Center in Silver Spring. She was the wife of 57 years to Roy David Harris.
Born June 7, 1948, in Woodbridge, Virginia, she was the daughter of the late Martha Aylor. Mary was a master seamstress, working for HL Hearts and First Response Custom Sewing. She had a passion for children and animals. She never missed out on an opportunity to spend some time with her beloved grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She also had a love for the adventure of finding a great deal, shopping, taking trips to the Goodwill and visiting a yard sale.
In addition to her husband, she is survived by her children, Faith Harris, and David Harris and wife Jennifer; grandchildren, Hope Wolfe (Mike), Dylan Harris (Erin), Jacob Harris and Tyler Harris; great-grandchildren, Brandon Harris, Madison Wolfe and Madeline Harris; and Mary’s siblings, Kay Baker and Charles Smith (Brenda).
In addition to her mother, she was preceded in death by death by her brothers, Hermen, James and Thomas.
The family will receive friends from 6-8 p.m. Monday, April 4, 2022, at Stauffer Funeral Home, 1621 Opossumtown Pike, Frederick, MD 21702. A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday, April 5 at the funeral home. Interment will follow in Rocky Hill Cemetery in Woodsboro.
Due to Mary’s love of children, memorial donations may be made in her honor to St. Jude’s Childrens Hospital.
Expressions of sympathy may be shared at staufferfuneralhome.com.