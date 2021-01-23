Mary Lee Matthews, age 93, of Frederick, died Wednesday, January 20, 2021 at Homewood at Crumland Farms, following a brief illness. Born October 29, 1927 in Uniontown, MD, the daughter of the late Charles Smelser Sr. and Grace Devilbiss Smelser. She was the wife of Chris T. Matthews, who predeceased her in 2009.
Mary Lee graduated from the University of Maryland in 1950, the first class to earn a BSN and worked as a public health nurse at the Frederick and Carroll County Health Departments until retirement in 1992. She married Chris Matthews in 1951 and the couple lived in New Market, MD for more than 50 years.
Mary Lee co-founded the first Garden Club in New Market, served as the first female President of the PTAs for New Market Elementary and Linganore HS. She was a docent for the Frederick Historical Assoc. and helped teach battered women to read.
Mary Lee was a wonderful cook and loved to entertain in her home at many holiday and summer gatherings. Her hot crab dip and homemade gingersnap cookies are legendary. She was an avid gardener, and tended large vegetable and flower gardens to feed her family and enhance her beautifully landscaped yard. A lover of antiques, Colonial Williamsburg and floral arranging made her home a welcoming showplace. She was a long-time active member of New Market United Methodist Church. She and Chris were charter members of Holly Hills Country Club, where she learned to enjoy playing golf. Politics intrigued her—she served as an election judge in New Market for many years and enthusiastically supported her brother's run for public office numerous times. With three athletic sons, she was present for many football games and sporting events. She continued her love of sports watching football games and countless golf tournaments. In later years she enjoyed vacationing in Hilton Head South Carolina, a special place she loved and shared with her children and grandchildren.
She is survived by three sons, Paul Matthews of Sedona, AZ and wife Lynn, Chris Matthews of San Francisco, CA and husband Mathew Snyder, Scott Matthews of Mt. Airy, MD and wife DJ; six grandchildren, Christina Wagner and husband Matt, Danielle Matthews, Alissa Harris and husband Jordan, Tim Matthews and wife Katie, Emily Werking and husband Nathan, Nick Matthews; four great-grandchildren, Eleanor, Jude, Paige and Quinn; nephews, Bern Smelser, George and Christopher Matthews; and nieces, Barbara Gammeter, Stephanie Kambouris, June Matthews. She was predeceased by two sons, Mark and David and a brother, Charles "Bus" Smelser Jr.
Services will be private and live streamed. A link may be found on Mrs. Matthews "tribute wall" at hartzlerfuneralhome.com starting at 12:45 p.m. on Wednesday, January 27.
Those desiring may join the family for the committal service at Uniontown Methodist Cemetery, 3330 Uniontown Road, Westminster on Wednesday at 2:45 p.m. Rev. Scott Clausen will officiate. (Please refer to hartzlerfuneralhome.com for any changes due to inclement weather).
In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts may be made to the Chris and Mary Lee Matthews Family Foundation Scholarship at Frederick Community College (FCC) at the following address: 7932 Opossumtown Pike, Frederick, MD 21702, or at www.frederick.edu/onlinegiving. This endowment provides scholarships to students in financial