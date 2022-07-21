Mary Lenzi, of Frederick, passed on Monday July 18, 2022. She was born in Brooklyn, New York, on June 21, 1935, to the late Michael and Sophie (Dornicik) Boccuzzi.
Mary was a loving mother and grandmother who was always eager to spoil her grandchildren. Everyone loved to gather for her Italian cooking, and “Grandma’s chocolate cake” and bruschetta were legendary! Mary will be remembered as a good friend and for her New York candor.
She is survived by her sons, Michael Lenzi (wife Cindy) and Joseph Lenzi Jr. (wife Linda); grandchildren, Rebecca Gillmore, Nicholas Lenzi (wife Leslie), Alexander Lenzi, Christopher Lenzi, Gregory Lenzi, James Lenzi; and five great-grandchildren. She is also survived by former husband, Joseph Lenzi; and numerous other nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents, she is predeceased by her granddaughter, Alison Mary Lenzi.
Funeral services will be held privately by the family.
