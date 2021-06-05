Mary Patricia Long, 89, of Catonsville, Maryland, passed away on Thursday, June 3, 2021, at Sinai Hospital in Baltimore, Maryland. Born Jan. 10, 1932, in Baltimore, she was the daughter of the late Milton and Mary Frances (Szymanski) Carter. She was the wife of the late Edward Long. She was also predeceased by her former husband, Neal Shea.
Mary was a graduate of Seton High School in Baltimore, where she excelled in girls basketball. She worked at the A&P grocery store bakery for more than 25 years. She was an accomplished artist and enjoyed painting and sketching. Mary loved the music of Bobby Vinton.
Surviving are her five children, Dona Manry and husband Wes, of Mount Airy, Maryland, Terry Shea and wife Cindy, of Sykesville, Maryland, Denny Shea and wife Kim, of Columbus, Ohio, Timmy Shea and wife Glenda, of Pennsylvania, and Kevin Shea and wife Nikki, of Hanover, Pennsylvania; four stepchildren; 14 grandchildren; 20 great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews. In addition to her two husbands, Mary was predeceased by her brothers, Paul and Bill Carter.
A Mass of Christian burial will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, June 7, 2021, at St. Joseph Catholic Church, 47 DePaul St., Emmitsburg, MD 21727, with the Rev. Martin McGeough, C.M. as celebrant. Burial will follow at New St. Joseph Cemetery. The family will receive friends at the church from 10 a.m. until the time of the Mass. Arrangements have been entrusted to Myers-Durboraw Funeral Home in Emmitsburg.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Joseph Catholic Church at the above address. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.myersdurborawfh.com.