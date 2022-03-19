Mary Lou Hoff (Freed), age 82, of Frederick, Maryland, passed away early Saturday morning, March 12, 2022, surrounded by her family. She was born Nov. 29, 1939, in Frederick, Maryland. She was preceded in death by her first husband, Richard Freed, in 2006; her second husband, Donald Hoff, in 1995; and her three half-brothers, Arnold, Merle and Raymond Blethen.
She retired in 2002 from the Frederick County Public Schools’ food service industry. In her early years, she worked for the Frederick County government in permits and inspections.
She is survived by her daughters, Robin Grunewald (Jim), of Farmville, North Carolina, Tammy Vibostok (John), of Tuscaloosa, Alabama, and Kelly Tobery, of Frederick, Maryland (Tom Lemen, of West Virginia); six grandchildren, Gary Duvall Jr. (Sharon), Christopher Kanode (Robyn), Danielle Bailey (Kevin), Erik Miller (Michelle), Michael Blumenauer (David) and Dakota Tobery (Renae); six great-grandchildren, Devin, Austin, Marissa, Hannah, Cheyenne and Lily; and four grand-dogs and one grand-cat, all of whom she loved very much.
She is also survived by her lifelong best friends, Jeanette and Marlin Beans, of Frederick, Maryland.
A farewell memorial gathering to celebrate Mary Lou’s life will be held from 2-4 p.m. Sunday, March 27, 2022, at the Edgewood Church of God, 8204 Edgewood Church Road, Frederick, MD 21702.
Mary Lou’s family would like to thank the entire staff at Frederick Health Hospital for their compassionate care and kindness during this difficult time.
At Mary Lou’s request, in lieu of flowers, she would like donations made to any animal shelter or animal rescue of your choice.